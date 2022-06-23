Man evacuated after fire in shop and residential flats in Milton Keynes town

The ground floor shop in a three-storey terrace of shops and residential flats, was well alight when fire crews arrived. Luckily the man was evacuated before they arrived.

It’s believed the fire started around 2.30am, in a storage area, spreading to residential flats above the shop. A cordon was put in place with firefighters remaining at the scene through the night.

Firefighters isolated electricity supply to the shop, cutting away some of the ground floor roof space to help extinguish the fire. The residential flats on the first and second floor were ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The fire at a shop in Stony Straftford High Street, broke out in the early hours of this morning (23/6)

The shop was 40 per cent damaged by fire, 40 per cent damaged by smoke and 40 per cent damaged by water.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland and one from Broughton attended.