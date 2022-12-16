Man from Milton Keynes town jailed for racially harassing three neighbours
He abused them over their race and religion, as well as swearing at them
A man has been jailed after being convicted of four counts of racial or religious aggravated harassment
Jason Hein, aged 56, of Ashfield Grove, Bletchley, was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court in August.
He appeared at the same court yesterday and sentenced to a total of 53 weeks’ imprisonment and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.
Hein harassed three of his neighbours, a man and two women, in Ashfield Grove between December 2017 and August 2021.
Investigating officer, PC David Smith, said: “Hein harassed his neighbours subjecting them to abuse about their race and religion, as well as swearing at them.
“This made them feel unsafe in their homes and put them through a great deal of stress.
“Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated and I hope this case shows that such matters are taken seriously by the police and the courts.