News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
35 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation

Man goes missing from secure unit in Milton Keynes

Police are asking people to keep a look out for him

By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read

Police are asking member of the public to help find a man who went missing two days ago from a secure mental health unit in Milton Keynes.

Andrew went missing from Marlborough House, which is in the grounds of the city’s hospital, on Tuesday 2023 at 4.10pm.

He has links to the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes, say police.

Andrew has been missing for two daysAndrew has been missing for two days
Andrew has been missing for two days
Most Popular

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you have any information that may assist, please call 101 quoting reference 43230157895.”

Marlborough House is a male-only medium secure 28 bedded unit run by the NHS.