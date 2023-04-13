Police are asking member of the public to help find a man who went missing two days ago from a secure mental health unit in Milton Keynes.

Andrew went missing from Marlborough House, which is in the grounds of the city’s hospital, on Tuesday 2023 at 4.10pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has links to the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes, say police.

Andrew has been missing for two days

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you have any information that may assist, please call 101 quoting reference 43230157895.”