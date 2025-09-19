Man in critical condition at Milton Keynes Hospital after suffering severe brain stroke on visit to UK from India
The fundraiser has been set up by Amit Bhatnagar after his father Raja Mahendra Nath Bhatnagar suffered the stroke in the UK while visiting his family during a trip from his homeland of India.
Mr Bhatnagar, 78, is currently in critical care at Milton Keynes Hospital, where he is paralysed down his right side and unable to speak.
On the page Amit writes: "Doctors have confirmed that due to his fragile condition, he is not fit to travel on a commercial flight.
"The only safe option is a specialist air ambulance with a medical escort team, which can provide life support and continuous monitoring throughout the journey."
Amit is hoping to raise £60,000 through the fundraising page, although with the emergency medical evacuation costing £130,000, this would only cover just under 50 per cent of the costs.
Amit writes: "This is far beyond what we, as a family, can afford.
"My father has always been our family’s strength - kind, humble, and loving.
"Seeing him in this state, far away from home, breaks our hearts.
"We urgently need your support to bring him back to India for long-term treatment and rehabilitation, surrounded by loved ones."
The fundraising page, created on the morning of Friday September 19, has raised £2,500 at the time of writing.