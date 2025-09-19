A GoFundMe page has been set up to support an Indian man who is in a critical condition at Milton Keynes University Hospital after suffering a severe brain stroke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser has been set up by Amit Bhatnagar after his father Raja Mahendra Nath Bhatnagar suffered the stroke in the UK while visiting his family during a trip from his homeland of India.

Mr Bhatnagar, 78, is currently in critical care at Milton Keynes Hospital, where he is paralysed down his right side and unable to speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the page Amit writes: "Doctors have confirmed that due to his fragile condition, he is not fit to travel on a commercial flight.

Raja Mahendra Nath Bhatnagar is currently in critical care at Milton Keynes University Hospital after suffering a severe brain stroke during a visit to the UK to see family

"The only safe option is a specialist air ambulance with a medical escort team, which can provide life support and continuous monitoring throughout the journey."

Amit is hoping to raise £60,000 through the fundraising page, although with the emergency medical evacuation costing £130,000, this would only cover just under 50 per cent of the costs.

Amit writes: "This is far beyond what we, as a family, can afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My father has always been our family’s strength - kind, humble, and loving.

"Seeing him in this state, far away from home, breaks our hearts.

"We urgently need your support to bring him back to India for long-term treatment and rehabilitation, surrounded by loved ones."

The fundraising page, created on the morning of Friday September 19, has raised £2,500 at the time of writing.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.