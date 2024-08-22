Man in his 20s injured after firearm incident in Milton Keynes last night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened around 11.30pm last night (21/8), when a firearm was discharged at Denmead, Two Mile Ash.
The injured man was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.
Police officers are at the scene and expect to remain there until tomorrow (23/8).
Investigating officer DI Graeme Williams, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We believe this to be a targeted incident, with no threat to the wider public.
“I understand that this may be alarming but, fortunately, these incidents are extremely rare.
“There is an increased police presence in the area so anyone with concerns can get in touch or speak to a uniformed officer.
“If you have any information or witnessed this incident, please call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 43240402951.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”