Man in his 60s targetted in attempted robbery in Milton Keynes underpass

Police are appealing for information after the attempted robbery of a pensioner on a Milton Keynes underpass at the weekend

A dogwalker in his 60s was targetted in an attempted robbery in an underpass in Milton Keynes on Sunday (October 13).

The victim was walking his dog along the underpass between Springfield and Peartree Bridge, alongside the Grand Union Canal, at around 2.10pm when he was attacked from behind by a man who demanded his wallet.

The victim refused to hand it over, and the offender described as a white male, around 6ft and of a slim build, ran off. He was wearing a dark green/khaki tracksuit, with the hood covering his face.

Investigating officer DC Michael Edmonds said: “We are asking anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 43240493193.

“Additionally we ask anyone with mobile footage to get in touch with the force in case it has captured something which may assist this investigation.

“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”