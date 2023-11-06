Man in his 60s threatened and robbed at knifepoint near redway in Milton Keynes

Witness appeal for anyone who saw balaclava wearing attackers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Man in his 60s was threatened and robbed at knifepoint near a redway in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

It happened around 7.30am while the victim was walking along the redway close to Swinden Court, that runs parallel to Translands Brigg, when he was approached by two men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the men walked towards the victim and demanded he handed over his mobile phone. The victim handed it over and the man threw it on the ground, breaking it.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery Appeal for witnesses to robbery in Milton Keynes on Saturday (4/11)

The man then demanded money and pointed a penknife at the victim’s chest. The victim showed the man his wallet which was empty and the man threatened to stab him before telling him to run.

The victim ran away and was not injured.

The main offender is described as a man, with olive skin, around 5ft 11ins tall and dark eyes. He was wearing a black balaclava, black hooded top, and black tight fitting trousers. He didn’t speak with a local accent.

The second man is described as around 5ft 7ins tall. He was also wearing a black balaclava with a grey hooded top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Schopp, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“We’d also ask local residents to check any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“You can report information via the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230496175.