Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Milton Keynes

The incident happened on Chaffron Way at the junction with Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, at around 1.15pm on Saturday (25/5) .

A silver Lexus IS300 car and a silver Honda moped were involved in a collision.

A man in his fifties sustained serious injuries in the incident and remains in hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Minney, of the Joint Roads Policing unit said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision whereby a man has sustained serious injuries as a result.

“I would ask for anyone who was in or near the area in which this collision took place to get in touch with us if you saw the incident or anything leading up to it.

“Also, if any motorists in the area have dash-cams, please check the footage in case anything significant was caught as it could help our investigation.