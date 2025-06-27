Man injured after tipper truck overturns near Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:02 BST
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service helped an injured man after a tipper truck overturned in Newton Longvilleplaceholder image
A man received treatment when he was injured after a tipper truck overturned near Milton Keynes.

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent one crew, based at West Ashland, to the incident on Weasel Lane in Newton Longville, which took place just before 11.30am on Friday June 27.

The injured man was handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service by firefighters.

The fire service reported that the firefighters in attendance used an environmental grab pack to clear up the leaking fuel.

