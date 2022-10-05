Man inspired by Farrow and Ball paint to compose music will premiere his masterpiece in Milton Keynes

A composer has created a suite of music after being inspired by Farrow and Ball’s paint shades.

Edgar Divver was browsing through colours to redecorate his house when he found himself captivated by the colour names such as

Elephant’s Breath, Borrowed Light and Green Smoke.

In collaboration with the Bedfordshire Woodwind Academy Flute Ensemble (BWAFE), he composed five movements around the sounds, textures and ideas evoked by the names, each with a distinct character. For example, the “sweet melody” of Borrowed Light contrasts with the “eerie, building tones” of Red Earth, he says.

The initiative was part of Making Music’s, Adopt a Music Creator programme 2022, which brings together music groups and creators in the UK to create a brand-new piece of music

The group has came up with the perfect title for the Farrow and Ball masterpiece - Brushstrokes.

On Sunday November 13 MK Gallery will be hosting the world premiere of Brushstrokes in its Sky Room.

The family friendly concert will also showcase the range and breadth of the Flute Ensemble with some specially selected easily accessible pieces.

Edgar will give a short talk about the thought processes, inspiration and creative journey that led to the composition of ‘Brushstrokes’.

After the performance, there will be an opportunity for children (of all ages) to meet the Ensemble and get a closer look at the whole flute family, including some of the more unusual flutes.