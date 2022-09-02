News you can trust since 1981

Man jailed for spate of burglaries in Milton Keynes

Lee Westbury, 35, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison when he appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (26/8).

By News team
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:27 pm

Wesbury, of Harrowden, Bradville, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of obstructing a police constable in execution of their duty.

The court heard the offences were committed between 2 and 9 June with five burglaries committed in the south west area of Milton Keynes, covering Beanhill, Ashland and Bletchley.

Investigating officers from the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team discovered a pattern linking all five and arrested Westbury on 10 June. He was charged the same day.

Lee Westbury was jailed for 3 years and 9 months

Working with Westbury, the team also managed to solve three other burglaries, which were taken into consideration by the sentencing judge.

Detective Sergeant Gary Huff, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to bringing burglars to justice as it is an incredibly invasive crime.

“The Priority Crime Team worked hard to investigate the burglaries and find the perpetrator, Westbury, as well as securing the vital evidence to seal the charges from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Westbury’s sentencing will hopefully serve a lesson to others who seek to commit burglaries that we will investigate and look to put offenders before the courts.”

> If you've witnessed a crime - or think you may have witnessed a crime – you should report it to the police. You can do this online or by calling 101. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, or if a crime is currently in progress, you should call 999.