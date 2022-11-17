Man jailed for string of burglaries and car theft offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been jailed after being convicted of a string of burglary and theft offences across Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire.

Darren Levy, of Parliament Street, Aston, Birmingham, was found guilty last Wednesday of 14 burglary and theft offences and by unanimous verdict of perverting the course of justice following a 10-day trial at Luton Crown Court.

Levy was jailed for five years for burglary, attempted burglary, theft of number plates and theft of motor vehicles, and a further one year to run consecutively for perverting the course of justice.

The convictions relate to two burglaries, two thefts of motor vehicles and one attempted burglary, all of which occurred in the areas of Shenley Lodge, Two Mile Ash and Shenley Brook End between 23 and 28 July 2020.

A further nine offences of theft of number plates, burglary, attempted burglary and theft of motor vehicles occurred in Bedfordshire, while the offence of perverting the course of justice occurred when Levy attempted to gain a false alibi from a person in Northampton to cover his tracks.

Following a cross-border investigation involving Thames Valley Police, Bedfordshire Police, Northants Police and West Midlands Police, Levy was arrested in Birmingham on October 7, 2020.

He was charged and remanded on October 8, 2020.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matt Acland, said: “Burglary is a particularly nasty offence, which has a devastating and long-lasting impact on victims.

“In this trial, Levy was found guilty of a large number of offences of burglary, attempted burglary and theft, including stealing number plates from other cars, which he did in an attempt to hide his tracks.

“I am pleased that a jury convicted him of these offences and he will now serve a lengthy prison sentence as a result.

