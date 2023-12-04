Man received threats to kill while out walking his dog in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man received threats to kill while out walking his dog on Saturday morning. (01/12)

The incident happened around 8.30am in Tattenhoe Valley Park, Milton Keynes. Luckily the man wasn't was injured and the offender, described as white aged between 45 and 55 years old, short and with a stocky build, left the scene.

He had a beard or rough stubble and was balding and wearing a black coat. He had a large lurcher-type dog.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward