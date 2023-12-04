Man received threats to kill while out walking his dog in Milton Keynes
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man received threats to kill while out walking his dog on Saturday morning. (01/12)
The incident happened around 8.30am in Tattenhoe Valley Park, Milton Keynes. Luckily the man wasn't was injured and the offender, described as white aged between 45 and 55 years old, short and with a stocky build, left the scene.
He had a beard or rough stubble and was balding and wearing a black coat. He had a large lurcher-type dog.
Investigating officer PC Elliot Purves, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, in which a man was threatened in a public place. He was not injured but I would urge anybody who can help to report it online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230541347. Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”