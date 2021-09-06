Man rescued from smoke-filled flat in Milton Keynes
The smoke was caused by pan left on the stove
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:49 am
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:50 am
Firefighters led a man to safety out of his smoke-filled flat over the weekend.
Bucks Fire and Rescue service was called out on Saturday lunchtime the property, which is in Bolebec Avenue on Eagle Farm South.
Three fire engines and crews attended, one from Broughton, one from West Ashland and one from Newport Pagnell.
"They led one man, uninjured, to safety. Unattended cooking had caused smoke logging to the flat," said a Bucks Fire spokesman.