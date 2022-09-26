Man robbed in Milton Keynes by thief who fled on black electric scooter

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Milton Keynes on Friday night.

The incident happened around10pm last night when the victim, aged in his late teens, was waiting at Middleton Pavilion in Worrelle Avenue, for his father to pick him up. He was approached by a man who asked whether he could book him a taxi.

The victim declined, pointing the offender in the direction of a group of 20 to 30 people standing nearby.

As the victim turned away, the offender grabbed him by the collar, demanding his property.

The victim removed his necklace, which the offender snatched from his hand before making off on a black electric scooter in the direction of Tanfield Lane, Broughton.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The offender is described as a black man, of skinny build and around 6ft 2ins tall.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, black puffer style jacket and black top with the hood up.

He was also wearing gloves and had a black cross-body style bag.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lisa McKinley of the Priorty Crime Team, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who thankfully was not injured.

“I am aware that there were a number of people in the car park of Middleton Pavilion, and I have no doubt that some of these will have witnessed this incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened to get in touch either onbline or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220428822.