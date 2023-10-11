Man sadly dies in horrific industrial accident at Milton Keynes factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An emergency incident at a Milton Keynes bakery factory has ended in tragedy with the death of a 61-year-old man.

Two construction workers were working on the roof of the Lantmannen Unibake building, near Costco at Kingston, on Monday lunchtime when they both suddenly fell through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Workers watched in horror as they dropped 20ft down on to the factory floor, into a giant machine used for proving dough.

The men fell through the roof of Lantmannen Unibake factory building near Costco at Kingston in Milton Keynes

Efforts were made to help them at the scene before the ambulances, the air ambulance, police and fire engines arrived.

Both men were critically injured and police have now confirmed that one of them, who was aged 61, sadly died.

His colleague, also his sixties, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at John Radcliffe Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The men were taking panels off the roof so a large piece of machinery could be lifted out of the factory, where high quality frozen bakery products are made.

"It was gut-wrenching to see and we’re all in shock,” an eyewitness told the MK Citizen.

“People tried to help but there was not a lot we could do.”

The men were not employed by Lantmannen, but were contractors bought in to help remove the machine from the factory floor.

"It was too big to get out through the doors so it was going to be hoisted through the roof. The men were taking off panels to make a gap big enough,” said a worker.