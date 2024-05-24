Man sentenced to life imprisonment for brutal and savage murder in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a brutal and savage murder in Milton Keynes last October.

Wesley Atick will serve a minimum of 15 years for the murder of John Davies after being sentenced today at Oxford Crown Court.

Atick, aged 26, of Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder at the same court on April 19.

The attack happened at around 9.30pm on Monday, October 23 last year, when police received reports of an assault in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate.

Wesley Atick. Photo: TVP

John, aged 34, from Milton Keynes, was found on the ground with very serious injuries having been kicked, punched and stamped upon by Atick.

Officers and ambulance staff treated John at the scene before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

John sadly died in hospital three days later.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Wesley Atick

Atick was arrested the same night and charged two days later.

After the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Today Wesley Atick was sentenced for his brutal and needless killing of John Davies.

“Atick is, in my view, a violent and dangerous individual and his horrendous actions on 23 October tragically led to John losing his life.

“John had enjoyed a few drinks with Atick that night, and there appears to have been no warning or indication of the terrible violence Atick was to use later in the evening. His Honour Judge Pringle today described the attack on John that followed as “brutal and savage”.

“Atick’s violent actions have caused such sadness, heartbreak and trauma for John’s family, and today I listened to the devastating impact that Atick’s actions have had, and will continue to have upon them.

“I would like to thank John’s family for their courage and dignity throughout the investigation and throughout the court process.

“I hope the conviction of Atick, and the long prison sentence given to him, will help them in a very small way to move forward.

“I am pleased that Atick has been punished for his actions on that night. He has never provided a full account of what happened, answering ‘no comment’ during interviews, and sadly I don’t think we will ever know exactly why he chose to act as he did.