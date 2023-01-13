Man stabbed in body and face during vicious attack in Milton Keynes town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the torso and face after an attacker got into his vehicle.

The incident happened around 11pm in the car park in Walker Avenue, Wolverton Mill, on Wednesday, January 4.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was stabbed several times, was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

Get in touch with Police if you witnessed this violent incident

The GBH incident is one of four stabbings in Milton Keynes over a 16 day period – despite the city’s official ‘month of action against violence’ campaign during December.

Detective Inspector James Horseman, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who knows anything about what happened, to please come forward.

“We would also like to appeal to residents of Wolverton Mill Estate that have residential CCTV to review footage from around the time of the incident.

“We would also like road users who may have dash cam footage of their journey between Wolverton Road & Stratford Road between 11pm and 11.30pm last Wednesday (4/1) to get in touch.

“If you have any information call 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43230005378.”

> Benjamin Stock has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Church Street, Wolverton on January 8.