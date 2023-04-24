News you can trust since 1981
Man to run Milton Keynes half marathon dressed as giant bunny to raise awareness of rabbit crisis

Steve is raising money for the local RSPCA branch

By Sally Murrer
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

An animal lover is running next week’s MK’s half Marathon dressed as a giant bunny to raise awareness of a rabbit crisis locally.

Steve Norman will be donning the furry costume on Bank Holiday Monday and sweltering his way through the course to raise cash for the Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA branch.

You can view his fundraising page here.

Steve Norman will run the MK half marathon dressed as a giant bunny
Steve Norman will run the MK half marathon dressed as a giant bunny
Steve’s wife Louise has been volunteering for Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA for the past three years and is their Small Animal Coordinator.

She deals with hundreds of pet rabbits that are being abandoned or neglected and in urgent need of new homes.

A spokesman for the branch said: “We are fighting a battle against the current rabbit crisis and the surge of ALL animals coming into rescue.

“There are simply too many animals and not enough homes and rescue spaces for them all. Every day we are dealing with abandoned, dumped and neglected animals and on top of this the cost of living crisis has meant people are struggling to afford to keep their animals so we are running a food bank every week to help people feed them.

More and more rabbits are coming in to the RSPCA in Milton Keynes. All need good homes.
More and more rabbits are coming in to the RSPCA in Milton Keynes. All need good homes.

"There has also been an increase in people breeding animals and we really don't need more animals being brought into the world. So when people can't sell them they are turning to rescues as a way of ‘getting rid’, which is adding to our already long waiting list.”

The spokesman added: “We appreciate how tight money is but every £1 donated will really make a difference to us.”

Nationally, the RSPCA is backing a breeding amnesty aimed at tackling the surge in rabbits being abandoned while rescue centres are at bursting point.

They say thousands of pet rabbits have been abandoned as a result of lockdown breeding and the cost-of-living crisis, which has impacted on owners who cannot afford to keep their pets.

The Rabbit Welfare Association & Fund (RWA&F) is demanding the breeding and sale of all pet rabbits ceases while the issue is resolved.

They have launched a petition calling for a change in legislation to ensure rabbit breeders require the same licensing as dog breeders in a bid to improve rabbit welfare.

