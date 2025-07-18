Man treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire at Milton Keynes flat

By Neil Shefferd
Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
Bucks Fire and Rescue were called to a ground floor kitchen fire in Milton Keynes yesterday, with one man treated for smoke inhalation
A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at a flat in Milton Keynes.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze at a ground floor flat on Benbow Court in Shenley Church End at just after 11am on Thursday July 17.

Bucks Fire and Rescue said that the flat was five per cent damaged by fire and 30 per cent damaged by smoke.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The man was treated for suspected smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance Service.

