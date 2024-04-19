Man wanted in connection with ‘fear of violence’ stalking incident in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted in connection with an incident of stalking with fear of violence in Milton Keynes.

Richard Opoku, aged 25, is being sought in relation to an incident in Caldecotte shortly before 1am on Thursday, April 11.

Opoku is around 6ft 1ins tall. He is known to frequent Caldecotte, Seaton Grove and Broughton in Milton Keynes and often drives a black Audi Q series car.

PC Miles Hooper, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Richard Opoku in relation to this incident.

“If you see Opoku, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you know where he is or may have seen him, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240164532.