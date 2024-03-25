Man wanted in connection with theft of foldable e-cycle worth £1,000 in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man officers wish to speak to as they believe he may have vital information about a theft in Bletchley.

It happened at 8.30pm on March 3, when the offender got out of a small dark-coloured car parked in Aylesbury Street, ran across the road to an Eskute Star foldable e-bicycle, worth around £1,000, which was propped up against a building, and rode away on it.

Investigating officer PC Paige Barker, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this theft.

Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of an e-cycle

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240102849.