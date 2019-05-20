Man was knocked unconscious and had leg broken during assault in busy Milton Keynes pub garden

A man in his 50s suffered a broken leg and was knocked unconscious during an assault in a busy pub garden.

Police have just released details of the incident, which happened on Saturday May 4 at the Kensington public house in Great Holm.

The Kensington in Milton Keynes

The victim sustained cuts and bruises to his face as well as a broken leg and was taken to MK hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow has appealed for witnesses, saying: “I believe that the pub was very busy with customers watching a football match, and I think many people may have witnessed the incident which occurred in the beer garden.”

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from MK, have arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm charges.

Both have been released under investigation.