Police are appealing for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing for more than two months.

Alhagie Wadda has links to Milton Keynes and could be here, they say.

He is 5ft 4in tall and of large build. He has been missing September 18.

A police spokesman said: "He has links to Milton Keynes and Peterborough. If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting 43190324958."