Man who heads Milton Keynes City Council earns more than the Prime Minister, research reveals

The annual Town Hall Rich List has revealed exactly how much the bosses of Milton Keynes City Council earn each year.

And it’s revealed that our council’s chief executive earned almost £190,000 last year, plus £40,0 in pension.

This is thousands more than the prime minister, who had a salary entitlement of £164,951 in 2022-23.

The rich list, published today (Wednesday) is compiled by the TaxPayers’ Alliance campaign group, whose mission is to speak up for taxpayers and hold those in power to account.

With council tax in Milton Keynes rising by almost 5% this year, the Taxpayers’ Alliance is calling for a freeze on bills and more value for money for residents.

Their spokesperson said: “Despite consistent calls about stretched budgets and struggling services, there has been a surge in the number of senior officials receiving six-figure remuneration packages at the same time that councils have seen boosts in revenues through council tax rises and increased funding from central government.”

In Milton Keynes, the council’s highest earner is chief executive Michael Bracey, whose salary is £189,149. With his £40,000 a year pension, the total is almost £230,000.

Deputy chief executive Tracey Aldworth is paid £146,156 a year, plus a £31,000 pension.

Next in line are the directors of adult services, environment and property, finance and resources and children’s services. All four of these earn £129,160 a year apiece.

The director in charge of customer services and community services at the council earns slightly less – £115,034.

Four more top officers, including the director of planning and placemaking, earn over the £100,000 threshold.

Nationally, the number of town hall bosses receiving more than £100,000 in 2022-23 stood at 3,106, the highest level since 2015 and the second highest on record.

This comes as core spending power for local authorities measured in real terms per person was revealed to have exceeded 2015-16 levels in the latest financial year, says the Taxpayers’ Alliance.

Meanwhile, many people in Milton Keynes are struggling with the cost of living and rising bills, including council tax.