Man who led conspiracy to flood Milton Keynes area with drugs is jailed for more than 17 years

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday to a total of 17 years and six months’ imprisonment.

The conviction followed a lengthy investigation when Daly was identified as the the user ‘Batspawn’ on Encrochat messages via the Operation Venetic.

Operation Venetic is the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted communications platform Encrochat.

Daly used the Encrochat network to lead an organised crime group in the supply of heroin, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine across the Milton Keynes area.

The investigation into Daly ascertained that he operated the leading role between 30 March and 3 June 2020.

He was arrested on 16 November last year and charged the same day.

The sentence consists of 17 years and six months for conspiring to supply cocaine.

Daly was also sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply heroin, four years for conspiracy to supply cannabis and 18 months for conspiracy to supply ketamine.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Hall, from Thames Valley Police’s Serious & Organised Crime Unit said: “As a result of a full and thorough investigation into Paul Daly, he has been handed a very significant prison sentence.

“Daly led this conspiracy to flood the Milton Keynes area with class A and class B drugs.

“As a result of Operation Venetic, we were able to disrupt his network and infiltrate his Encrochat activity, gaining compelling evidence to bring about this guilty plea.

“Thames Valley Police remains absolutely committed to stamping out the production and supply of drugs in our community, and this sentence takes a significant organised criminal out of our community.

“Drug supply causes untold harm, particularly to those who are most vulnerable.

“Tackling this type of criminality will remain a top priority, and we will ensure the Thames Valley is a hostile place for dealers.

“I would also urge anybody who has information about drug supply and production to get in touch with police.