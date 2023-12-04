Man who targeted elderly victims jailed for burglary, fraud and other offences in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for targeting the elderly in a series of burglary incidents, fraud and other offences in Milton Keynes.

Dwayne Brown, aged 38, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment following a two-day hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday (28/11).

At the same hearing, Brown pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, two counts of robbery and one count each of burglary, handling stolen goods and theft.

On 10 May this year, at around 4.45pm, Brown attended a property in Viscount Way posing as a gas engineer.

He forced his way into the victim’s house, pushed them into a table, and stole the victim’s card holder from their trousers. The stolen bank card was then used at Asda supermarket to make a fraudulent purchase. Fortunately, the victim, a man in his 80s, was not injured.

Later, on 16 May, at around 2.10pm, Brown stole a handbag from a property in St Martin’s Street. He then used the victim’s bank cards at Tesco and Asda supermarkets. The victim, a woman in her 70s, was not injured in the incident.

Then, on 18 May, at around 3.50pm, the victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking back to her home address having been shopping.

Brown spotted the victim, stopped and rode his bicycle back in the direction of her home. Brown then followed the victim to the rear garden and robbed her gold necklace by using force to pull it from around her neck.

He then entered a nearby Cash converters with another man who he paid to cash in the stolen necklace. The victim was not injured.

Brown was arrested on June 13 this year, and was charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christopher Smart, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Dwayne Brown has meticulously targeted the vulnerable elderly people in the area of Bletchley. I am pleased that Brown has been convicted of these despicable crimes targeting those most vulnerable in society. His attempts to evade police by attempting to hide out in London were futile.