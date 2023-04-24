Man who's lived in Milton Keynes bus shelters for 16 years has finally accepted offer of housing

A homeless man who has lived in MK bus shelters for the past 16 years has caused a wave of concern after he suddenly went missing.

John, who is in his fifties, has been a familiar sight for years, huddled in his favourite bus shelter at the side of a city grid road and surrounded by his duvet and possessions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people stopped to chat to him and take him food, particularly his favourite Pepsi drink, Costa coffee and cheesy Wotsits snack.

John has lived in bus shelters around Milton Keynes for at least 16 years

However, although he was always polite, John has persistently refused all offers of help and housing, saying he prefers to live his chilly bus shelter life.

Over the past three or four weeks, passers-by have noticed John was missing. His pile of possessions remains intact but he has not been seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m worried he’s ill in hospital and alone. Or I’m even fearing the worst that he has perhaps passed away,” said one.

Milton Keynes City Council housing workers have been trying to engage with John for years and offered him help on numerous occasions. This week the Citizen asked if they knew where he was.

John preferred to live in the old-style bus shelters as the bench seating meant he could lie down to sleep

A council spokesman said: “This gentleman is well, working with us and receiving support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is understood that John is now living indoors, is warm, happy and fed and adapting well to his new life.

The move ends his remarkable lifestyle saga that began as early as 2007, when he took up residence in a bus shelter on the V10 Brickhill Street near the junction of Wolverton Road.

Over the years he moved from shelter to shelter, preferring the old-style ones with long bench-style seating that meant he could lie down to sleep.

A non smoker who does not drink, John says he once worked as a printer but suffered health problems and had to leave when he became homeless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told the Citizen in September 2021: "I'm fine," he said. "If I want a house, I'm quite capable of sorting it out myself. "Honestly, I wish people would stop worrying about me," he said. "I have everything I need. Tell them not to worry because I'm okay."

At the time, MK Council leader Pete Marland told the Citizen that John was finally engaging with homelessness workers but still refusing to accept offers of suitable housing.

He said: "I can reassure people that the individual in question is well known to the homelessness team at Milton Keynes Council."

He added: "There is a long and complex backstory to the situation and extensive help has been offered, sometimes on a daily basis.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

John always looked clean and tidy and greeted people politely when they stopped at his bus shelter to talk to him.

But his possessions, though folded with military precision, were meagre and there was no place to wash or use toilet facilities nearby.

"Why doesn't someone help this man?" was a common plea on social media.

MK Council is now reluctant to give any details of John’s new home as they are keen not to break the new-found trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement