A Milton Keynes man who owns the world’s biggest collection of match worn Manchester City shirts is selling them off for up to £1m.

Life-long fan Mark McCarthy has spent four decades amassing 282 shirts which were worn from 1926 up to the present day.They include those worn by Man City legends Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland.The incredible collection is expected to sell for up to £1 million when it goes under the hammer at Hansons World of Football.The shirts include a kit worn in the 1926 FA Cup Final which City lost and their triumphant Final of 1969 when they beat Leicester 1-0.One of the earliest shirts being sold was worn by City striker Billy Sowden at the first match under floodlights at Maine Road in 1953.Kits worn by Colin Bell, Peter Barnes, Dennis Tueart, as well as Denis Law’s second debut shirt and Brian Kidd’s 1978 UEFA Cup shirt are also up for grabs.Dad-of-four Mark, 49, a garden designer, said his vast collection was taking up too much space at his home.He said: “I know some people will be surprised I’m selling but there are a few reasons, some personal. I had a lot of changes in my circumstances last year following an operation, quite a big one on my neck.That changed things physically for me and limited work.”

He added: “I also want to spend more time with my family. My wife, Sarah, and our four children, Lucie, Jordan, Harvey and Olivia, have always been understanding. But a hobby like mine can be all-consuming - and takes up a lot of wardrobe space.”

Despite parting with the famous jerseys, Mark, whose cousin is former City defender and football manager Mick McCarthy, says he hopes the eventual buyer will continue his passion for collecting iconic shirts.

Manchester City fan Mark McCarthy with Manchester City collection that is up for sale

“My passion hasn't dwindled one bit. I've been City-obsessed for 42 years and I've built up a collection I’m super proud of. t’s been described as the best Manchester City shirts collection in the world and no-one has ever disputed that.

“But I’m turning 50 this year and the time feels right to pass the baton to someone else.I hope they’ll enjoy the collection as much as me and recognise all the years, effort, blood, sweat and tears that’s gone into it."

Mark said his dream would be to find a buyer who would continue to grow the collection honouring City’s history. He has even written a book about his shirt collection.Despite never living in Manchester, he started following City in 1983 when Mick joined the club. Now 65, the player 140 appearances for the club between 1983 and 1987 and won 57 caps for the Republic of Ireland.Mark said: “I was eight years old and back then I didn't know anything about football and didn't support a team. But from that moment when Mick joined City I was hooked.“I took some stick at school because most of my mates supported Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea or West Ham.“But by the time I was 14 I was travelling to watch games on my own.

"I dreamt of tracing a shirt worn by my cousin.That's all I wanted really. Eventually I acquired two shirts worn by Mick between 1985 and 1987 and these will be treasured forever as family heirlooms.”

Those first shorts triggered the obsession, says Mark.“For me it’s all about the nostalgia, the feeling of being lost in time. “I’d imagine the fierce encounters the shirt had been part of in games featuring legends like Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish.“] spent hours sourcing them online and even tracked down ex-players from the 1970s and 80s. I met them all over the UK to secure their shirt. I began collecting in chronological order from different seasons."I put out appeals, spoke to players or family members and bought at auctions. At one point I thought I might stop. But it was never-ending, there was always another shirt, another holy grail to find.Over time, as Mark’s collection became known, shirts started to come to him - occasionally from players. “That was the case with David Silva's shirt from the 8-0 win over Watford donated to me in 2019," he said.