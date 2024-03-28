Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity worker has practised what he preaches by running 26.2 miles to help fund the fight against brain tumours.

Matt Howarth, of Stony Stratford, completed the Barcelona Marathon on March 10 in four hours and 43 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 37-year-old, who works as corporate development manager for MK based charity Brain Tumour Research, raised more than £1,100 to help fund vital research.

Lifelong friends Matt Howarth and Theresa Davies who both completed the Barcelona marathon

He said: “Having worked for the charity for the past 18 months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting so many inspirational people.

“I’ve seen countless brain tumour patients complete amazing feats to fundraise for us and bereaved family members, for whom a cure will come too late, put their grief aside to selflessly work to prevent the same from happening to others.

“Running a marathon doesn’t compare to what these people go through every day but it’s something I could do to make a difference.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt, who lived in the Catalonian capital from 2009-2022, was accompanied in the race by his lifelong friend, Theresa Davies, from Wolverton, who raised funds for a disability charity.

He said: “The draw of the Barcelona Marathon was to run through a city that will always feel like a second home to me. The race itself was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done but I’m incredibly pleased to have completed it.

“I was so relieved to cross the finish line and, although I currently have no intention of ever running another marathon, I will continue fundraising for the charity in other ways.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Matt did amazingly well and we’re all so proud of him. It’s one thing to encourage others to donate to a cause but it’s something else entirely to put yourself forward for a huge challenge like this, which involves a great deal of discipline and commitment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It just goes to show the tremendous impact that working with brain tumour patients and their families has on our staff, which can’t be underestimated. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.