Marks and Spencer is giving every shopper a free £3 slushie drink tomorrow (Tuesday), provided they say a secret password.

People can choose from a Percy Pig or a Colin the Caterpillar slushies. Both are made from real fruit juice and have been a hit throughout the summer.

Anyone who goes into the M&S stores at the centre:mk or MK1 shopping centre, next to Stadium MK, can claim one from the barista behind the drinks counter tomorrow.

But first they must say the password – which is 'secret slushees'.

Both slushees have no artificial colours, no added sugar, and count as one of your five a day with less than 80 calories per drink

The Percy Pig Slushee is a mix of grape, raspberry, and apple juice, churned until frozen, while Colin the Caterpillar Slushee is 100% cloudy apple juice.