Marks & Spencer to give away free Percy Pig slushee drinks in Milton Keynes - but shoppers need to know a special password

Colin the Caterpillar slushees will also be free
By Sally Murrer
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 16:22 BST
Marks and Spencer is giving every shopper a free £3 slushie drink tomorrow (Tuesday), provided they say a secret password.

People can choose from a Percy Pig or a Colin the Caterpillar slushies. Both are made from real fruit juice and have been a hit throughout the summer.

Anyone who goes into the M&S stores at the centre:mk or MK1 shopping centre, next to Stadium MK, can claim one from the barista behind the drinks counter tomorrow.

Marks & Spencer cafes in Milton Keynes are giving away free slushies tomorrow (Tuesday) to anyone who knows the special passwordMarks & Spencer cafes in Milton Keynes are giving away free slushies tomorrow (Tuesday) to anyone who knows the special password
But first they must say the password – which is 'secret slushees'.

Both slushees have no artificial colours, no added sugar, and count as one of your five a day with less than 80 calories per drink

The Percy Pig Slushee is a mix of grape, raspberry, and apple juice, churned until frozen, while Colin the Caterpillar Slushee is 100% cloudy apple juice.

The offer is limited to one free Slushee per customer, with any purchase.

