Married at First Sight show seeks people in Milton Keynes who are willing to wed a complete stranger

Married at First Sight UK is coming back for a new series and they are looking for people from Milton Keynes to take part.

After the huge success of the last series, with two couples, Adam and Tayah and Dan and Matt finding love, the show is hoping to bring more singles together to find their life-long partner.

The unique relationship series features couples who are matched by experts but do not set eyes on each other until their wedding day.

The Married at Frist Sight couples meet for the first time at the altar

Applicants must be over 18. You can apply by emailing your name, age, and contact number to [email protected]

Milton Keynes has a history with MAFS fans. In 2016 Melissa and Clark moved to MK after getting married and falling in love on the show, thinking they would live together in wedded bliss.

But they broke up shortly after. And Clark, who'd moved her for Melissa's new job, blamed Milton Keynes!

He said at the time: "Myself and Melissa decided to part separate ways, The strain of living in Milton Keynes was quite tough on our relationship. The decision to move back to London was mine. We sat down and discussed that with all that had been going on I didn't feel that Milton Keynes is somewhere I wanted to develop the relationship."

He added: "The journey we went on was a very intense and exciting one, there were differences on both sides and that was very apparent as time went on. There isn't one ounce of regret and I can whole heartedly say that this was an amazing experience to meet Melissa, and I would do it all again to meet her again.