Martin Kemp AND son Roman Kemp to appear at same Milton Keynes venue

A venue in Milton Keynes is keeping it in the family by booking both Martin Kemp and his son Roman to perform this year.

The newly-refurbish Unit Nine live music venue in Wolverton will play host to Roman Kemp on April 3.

Martin and Roman Kemp

The Capital FM radio presenter and former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here contestant will be playing all the sounds that make his Morning Show the most popular.

The following month his dad Martin Kemp, who is known as the bassist in Spandau Ballet and his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders, will be visiting Unit Nine for his Ultimate BACK to the 80'S Xmas Special.

The show proved so popular that tickets sold out by the first week of January, shortly after it was announced.

Due to the demand, Unit Nine has now added a second date - Thursday November 26.

Tickets are available on the official website.