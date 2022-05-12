Marvellous Milton Keynes community rallies to help brides-to-be affected by wedding shop closure

The Citizen reported how the New Beginnings Bridal Boutique in Newport Pagnell closed down suddenly last week, with dozens of women claiming they have been left without the wedding dresses they had ordered and, in many cases, had paid for.

Owner Rhian Jenkins posted an apologetic message on social media saying the closure was due to the death of her mum – and business partner – earlier this year, coupled with her own health problems.

She vowed all orders of wedding dresses would be honoured and nobody would be let down.

Some brides-to-be fear their big day could be ruined

But many of her customers told a different story and formed a Facebook page called ‘Brides of New Beginnings Help Group’ to tell their woes.

So far the group has more than 300 members and the majority of them claim they have been badly let down. Some say they have been left without their dress and no money to buy a replacement.

A few brides have reported that their dress arrived – but is nothing like the one they chose.

Other bridal shops, including WED2B at Bradwell Common, About A Bride in Fenny Stratford and Heart Brides in Cambridgeshire, heard of the women’s plight and swiftly offered help.

"They have been phenomenal and we cannot thank them enough,” said Rae Meeks, who is getting married in 13 days’ time.

She chose my dress at New Beginnings in May 2021 and paid £2,000.. It arrived months later but was significantly different to the dress she had chosen.

"It sent it back and Rhian promised to fix it. It came back but was still wrong so it went back again….. Days later the shop closed down,” said Rae.

"I was left with no dress and £2,000 out of pocket. I walked into WED2B a blubbering mess . They were fantastic and now I finally have another dress that is perfect.”

Meanwhile dozens of married women in MK have kindly offered worried brides-to-be their own worn-once wedding dresses, many of which cost thousands of pounds to buy.

Many members are taking them up on their offers and their big day has been saved, at no cost.

"We’ve been inundated with offers and it’s absolutely amazing,” said Rae.

"It’s lovely that such a horrible situation can turn into such a positive one through the community.”

Anybody with a wedding dress they would be willing to loan should take a photo and post it on the pinned post in Facebook group, together with details of the size.

Meanwhile New Beginnings Bridal Boutique is continuing to operate online through its website.

Rhian Jenkins has denied that her customers have been left in the lurch without their dresses or refunds.

She told the Citizen: “We, at New Beginnings Bridal, understand the uncertainty and concerns that followed our announcement on the 4th May 2022.”