The award-winning Mary Poppins musical is flying in to Milton Keynes.

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group’s spectacular production will come to MK Theatre for four weeks, starting on October 29 2025.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles.

The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley, while co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction is by Richard Eyre.

Casting to be announced.

Tickets go on sale here on 14th October this year.