Mass costume swap session for World Book Day to be held in Milton Keynes

A play centre in MK plans to take the headache out of World Book Day for parents by organising a mass costume swap.

360 Play at Knowlhill is encouraging families to recycle their previous years' costumes and help save cash and the planet at the same time.

World Book Day is on March 5

World Book Day is on Thursday March 5 and the swap session will held next month, on Monday February 10.

"World Book Day comes just once a year and most costumes will only be worn once… maybe twice if there’s a younger sibling willing to wear it another year," said a 360 Play spokesman,

"Chances are that your costumes are still in good enough shape to be passed along to another child...Costume swapping is the most fun way to recycle. Children get new-to-them costumes and parents get to save money and do their bit for the planet."

Parents are asked to drop off clean costumes to 360 Play from today onwards.. Each person dropping will be given a ticket to come back to the event on February 10 after 3pm

to select a new costume.

If you already have a costume sorted but would still like to donate, then all costume donations will be gratefully received at the centre reception.

The spokesman said: "As a family focused business, 360 Play are always looking to the future and are always searching for ways to be more carbon friendly and sustainable."

For more information on 360 Play visit www.360play.co.uk

World Book Day is a registered charity with a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. It’s a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and reading and is marked in more than 100 countries all over the world.