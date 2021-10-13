Massive 1990's pop show is coming to Milton Keynes - complete with Peter Andre, Atomic Kitten, Boyzlife and Five

The biggest live pop show of the decade is coming to Milton Keynes with a line up of talent from the 1990s.

90s Baby POP will take place at Planet Ice arena on Saturday November 27 and you can sign up here for first access to tickets.

Performing live will be Boyyzlife, Peter Andre, Five, Atomic Kitten, A1, Gareth Gates, 911, Liberty X, East 17, Blazing Squad, S Club's Bradley and Tina, Big Brovaz & Booty Luv, and Sweet Female Attitude.

The show will be at Planet Ice

The show will be presented by JBM Music, who describe it as a "true feel-good celebration led by the sounds of one of music’s most legendary decades."

A JBM spokesman said: "90s Baby places firm emphasis on a care-free evening of unmatched euphoria, with the popular nostalgia-led brand experiencing a meteoric rise in recent years, selling out various events all over the United Kingdom."

He added: "Bringing a truly stellar line-up from everybody’s favourite decade, 90s Baby will see Peter Andre greasing up those rippled abs one more time as he performs a simply ‘Insania’ set, filled with his biggest anthems, from ‘Mysterious Girl’ and beyond."