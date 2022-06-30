Massive carnival to take over town in Milton Keynes and offer fun for all the family this weekend

The traditional event has had to be cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic, but organisers say it will be bigger and better than ever as a result.

It will kick off on Saturday morning with a fun run through the town’s historic streets. There will be three categories, the ‘Serious’ 5k, Family Fun 5k and the Family 1k Fun Run.

At 12 noon, thousands of people will line the streets to see the carnival parade, the highlight of the weekend.

Newport Pagnell Carnival attracts huge crowds

"The entrants always invest a lot of time and effort into putting on a great show and raising money and awareness for local charities, groups and businesses, and every year we fully encourage people to donate generously, cheer loudly and capture the fun in photos in Carnival style!” said a spokesman for the organising committee of volunteers .

The theme for the carnival;s birthday is’ 60 Years of Memories’.

The parade will end up at Riverside Meadow, which is the hub for the weekend’s entertainment. Here there will be entertainment with acts and displays in the main area, along with stalls from charities, clubs, local and national businesses.

Despite rising costs of putting on the carnival, the Saturday field entry remains at £2 per adult and £1 for concessions. Under 5’s are free.

It will be the 60th Newport Pagnell Carnival

“This year we have a plethora of food vendors serving foods from around the world to tantalise your taste buds. We are sure that there will be something to suite all taste buds… There is also the carnival bar where you can get an adult beverage as well as soft drinks for all the family,” said the spokesman.

There will be a special music stage, with entertainment from local talent organised by The Sunset Lounge.

They never disappoint and will be bringing even more musical talent to the field this year!

On Carnival Sunday entry to Riverside Meadow is free and the entertainment includes a huge car boot sale and a classic and vintage car rally and show with a cavalcade of vehicles through the town.