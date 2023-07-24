Massive company headquarters building goes up for sale in Milton Keynes

A company that specialises in employee engagement is shedding its huge base in Milton Keynes.

Sodexo is moving out of Avalon House at Breckland in Linford Wood, where it ran its Benefits and Rewards services.

The building is being brought to market for sale or let by Kirkby Diamond for an undisclosed price.

A spokesman for the agents said it was a “rare opportunity to acquire a significant headquarters office building in Milton Keynes”.

The 30,284 sq ft building occupies a 1.74 acres site and provides two substantial open plan office wings either side of a large central reception area of 1,428 sq ft.

It has 92 allocated parking spaces and the location provides quick access to the M1 motorway as well as Milton Keynes railway station.

Sodexo is a leading expert in employee engagement, providing award-winning employee benefits, rewards and recognition. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services operates in 31 countries and is supported by 4200 employees.

The head of Kirkby Diamond’s office agency team, Matthew Bowen, said: “To get a headquarters building of this size and quality come to market is something that very rarely happens so we are confidently expecting there to be significant interest from investors and potential owner occupiers.”