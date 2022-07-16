Massive fire wipes out part of Waitrose warehouse and multiple trailers on Milton Keynes industrial estate

The fire started in a lorry at around 7.30am but swiftly spread to multiple trailers and the side of the huge warehouse.

It is understood a significant amount of stock has been destroyed and the warehouse will be closed for some time.

Explosions were heard by residents in surrounding areas as the lorries’ fuel tanks blew up. Smoke and flames could be seen from miles around and the fire service received multiple calls.

The smoke could be seen for miles

Eight fire engines, each with a crew of at least four, rushed to the scene. Crews from surrounding counties were called in to help. They came from Broughton, Bedfordshire, Newport Pagnell, Aylesbury, Northamptonshire and Deddington

Incident update at 9.30am, Saturday 16 July 2022:

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue said: The fire is affecting a single-storey industrial unit, attached to a two-storey office block. The site, used as a warehouse and external trailer unit, measures around 100 metres by 30 metres.”

The firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, three main jets three hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform monitor.

The spokesman said: “Thames Valley Fire Control received multiple calls to the incident as a large smoke plume is visible from the Monks Hill, Kingston and Kents Hill areas.”

Currently the blaze is under control and firefighters and dampening down the scene.