The living room in the property, complete with luxurious comfortable sofas and a wood burning fire.

Massive five-bedroom Grade II listed country home goes on the market for £1.4m in Milton Keynes

A five-bedroom country home has recently gone on the market in Milton Keynes and has already received offers of £1,400,000.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:36 pm

The grade II listed building is located in Woolstone within half a mile of two local schools and just two miles from Central Milton Keynes.

It boasts an acre of land and quiet peaceful, countryside surroundings, within the home is three bathrooms and reception rooms, to go with the five bedrooms.

Currently on the market with Nest Seekers International, estate agents report the home is surrounded by trees and lush, peaceful open fields.

It is located on Newport Road in Woolstone, MK 15.

You can view the luxurious property on Zoopla, or take a virtual tour of the home by taking a virtual tour with our photo gallery.

1. Dining room

The property's dining room, this traditional grand room comfortable seats eight people, and could easily be expanded to fit in more.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen, offers yet more space to enjoy meals and contains all your typical amenities.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. More first floor features

Beyond the three main rooms in the first floor, is a gigantic space, currently partially occupied by another dining and lounge area.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Reception room two

Another of the three reception rooms in the property, as well as grand furniture, this one contains a piano.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Milton KeynesGrade IIZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3