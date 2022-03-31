Massive five-bedroom Grade II listed country home goes on the market for £1.4m in Milton Keynes

The grade II listed building is located in Woolstone within half a mile of two local schools and just two miles from Central Milton Keynes.
It boasts an acre of land and quiet peaceful, countryside surroundings, within the home is three bathrooms and reception rooms, to go with the five bedrooms.
Currently on the market with Nest Seekers International, estate agents report the home is surrounded by trees and lush, peaceful open fields.
It is located on Newport Road in Woolstone, MK 15.
You can view the luxurious property on Zoopla, or take a virtual tour of the home by taking a virtual tour with our photo gallery.