Massive mile-long lantern festival set to light up Milton Keynes

The Land of Lights is to be held at the city’s Gulliver’s Resort and will include music and entertainment.

Set to run between November and February, it will feature more then 50,000 LED lights in one mile of installations.

These will include 12 vivid ‘dreamworlds’ featuring gigantic lanterns inspired by animals, mega monuments and wonders of the natural world. Each vivid dreamworld will be bursting with colour, energy, and illumination, promise the organisers.

More than 100 people are involved in the production of the festival, which is undertaken by Zigong Lantern Group. The process takes three months to finish as each lantern is carefully handcrafted by skilled artisans.

Darren Hoy, who is the Land of Lights Festival manager, said: “Land of Lights will be bursting with colour, energy and culture. It’s a brilliant opportunity to brighten up your winter. As soon as you arrive at the festival you’ll find Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, breathtaking moments and installations that will light up your imagination.

“Visitors can look forward to a mile of immersive illuminations, where you can delve into different worlds, discover everything from huge animals to magnificent buildings. This is something the city has never seen before, so we know our guests are going to be as excited to see it as we are to host it.

“It’s a fantastic attraction not just for those from the local area but we also expect people to visit from far and wide because it really is going to be a dazzling experience suitable for people of all ages.”

He added: "This year Milton Keynes was awarded city status so it’s the perfect time to host an event that’s all about celebrations, togetherness and new horizons.’’

The experience will feature a mix of music, entertainment and a selection of street food and seasonal drink options for people to try.

Early bird tickets will be released from 1 September 2022 but prices are still unknown.