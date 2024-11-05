Massive Milton Keynes fireworks display that attracts 100,000 people will NOT take place tonight
The massive community event has drawn crowds of up to 100,000 people for the past 44 years.
But this year the organisers Keith Emmett and Sons have been unable to secure the funds and sponsorshipship to stage it.
They announced in September that the show would have to be cancelled.
Keith Emmett said: “It is with great disappointment we announce the cancellation of the beloved Milton Keynes Fireworks Spectacular at Campbell Park, an event that has been a cherished tradition in the community for over four decades.
"Unfortunately, due to a lack of funding, the event will not take place this year.”
The tradition, which has always involved a funfair and road closures to cater for the crowds, began in 1978 when it was was held at the former Food Centre in CMK,
It has shifted to many sites over the years, including Central Police Station, Xscape and along Midsummer Boulevard.
One free firework display that is going ahead tonight is in Wolverton, at the Recreation Ground on Western Road from 6pm.
And on Sunday (November 10) The Henry Allen Trust is hosting a firework spectacular at Scots Club in Bletchley.
Doors open at 4pm, with refreshments, a bar, and entertainment including a raffle, tombola, face painting, games, fairground rides and a DJ.
People organising their own displays at home tonight are urged to be careful and to use low-noise or silent fireworks where possible to avoid scaring pets and wildlife.