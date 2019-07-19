Massive music festival for Leah Croucher's birthday in Milton Keynes

A London events company is holding a special two-day music festival in Milton Keynes to raise awareness of missing teenager Leah Croucher on her 20th birthday.

The event will be held at Furzton Lake, which Leah walked around daily on her way to and from work.

Leah Croucher

And all ticket sale proceeds will go to Missing Persons, the charity that has been helping the Croucher family cope over the past five months.

Organisers Cosmique, based in trendy Shoreditch, have teamed up with local events company Scandinavia to organise the event for the weekend of August 17 and 18 - three days after Leah’s birthday.

To be held in the green area next to the lake’s star car park, the festival will boast an impressive line-up of DJs playing house and disco music on the Saturday, with teepees to add to the atmosphere. It is hoped that hundreds of over-18s will attend.

Sunday’s event will have a “much more family friendly vibe” and will be open to all ages, with DJs playing Soul & Jazz Funk.

Leah has been missing since February 15th

There will also have a big screen up on both days showing all the football matches.

Cosmique’s owners Luke Coates and Justin Murphy hope the festival will help raise awareness of Leah’s disappearance.

Luke said: “We’ve been liaising with Jade Croucher, Leah’s older sister, every step of the way.

“She and the family are grateful and think it’s really promising the amount of people this could reach out to who may have almost forgotten about the whole thing by now as it doesn’t affect their daily lives. “

Tickets for the Saturday event, which runs from 1pm to 11pm, are £20 and available now online.

Performers include Will Wiley (Abode Records), Jack Cav (Love Juice), Adam T, Max Swan, Nick Latham, Jack Michalski, Richard Salmon, Jake Murphy and Jordan Graves.

Leah vanished on February 15 while walking to work in the morning from her Emerson Valley home.

There has been no sign of her phone, her possessions, and no confirmed sighting of her since, despite desperate pleas from her family to get in touch.

If you have seen Leah or know where she may be, please call police on 101. There is a £5,000 reward.

If you do not want to give your name or have no credit on your phone, call Crimestoppers anonymously and free on 0800 555 111.