Massive new Home Bargains store to open at Kingston retail park in Milton Keynes

A new Home Bargains store will be opening early next year at Kingston retail centre.

Work on the inside of the store is underway and a sign says the opening date is January 22.

Staff are already being recruited and jobs on offer can be viewed here.

The new store

The store is taking over two empty units - including the former Mamas and Papas store - and will be the third and biggest such outlet in Milton Keynes.

Adding to the bargain brand tone of the retail centre, Aldi is due to open there shortly. This will be competition for the existing Tesco Extra supermarket just yards away.

Meanwhile Home Bargains hit the headlines this week with the launch of its first own brand £12 Christmas jumper.

Sharing an image of the kitsch jumper on Instagram, Home Bargains wrote: We have a brand new Home Bargains Christmas Jumper in stores...We're OBSESSED and we think you will be too."

The £12 Home Bargains Christmas jumper