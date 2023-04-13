Massive new warehouse development and 'country park' planned for small village in Milton Keynes

Objections are mounting about plans to build a huge warehouse development at Old Stratford.

The applicants Frontier Estates want to build nine large industrial units with almost 700,000 square metres of floorspace and then “re-profile” the surrounding 24 hectares of land into a county park, complete with a riverside walk and timber jetties.

But the prospect of a new park does not appease many local residents in Old Stratford and Cosgrove, who fear the warehouses will be a blot on their rural landscape, cause flooding and pollution and drive away wildlife.

The site for the proposed warehouse development in Old Stratford is huge

The proposed site encompasses land off Stratford Road and Furtho Pit on Old Cosgrove Road. All of it is currently open countryside and is almost as big as the village itself.

A spokesman for Old Stratford said: “It is difficult to imagine that an overbearing development of this size and type can be placed in a rural environment, where previously the planning authority has enforced strict control measures to maintain a rural existence.

"We now face a proposed development that includes a design and size of buildings that will be totally oppressive over the residential bungalows and small holding adjacent to the site.”

The spokesman added: “Rain run-off from buildings of the size suggested will add an increased risk of flooding in an area that has history of flooding, possible contamination of the brook and increased demand on all utilities that both villages rely on.”

The photos show how the new warehouses will look

Villagers also fear there will be an impact on wildlife in the area, including badgers, deer, foxes, newts, grass snakes, barn owls and woodpeckers.

And they say the development will traffic congestion on their main roads and raise concerns about the capacity of Old Stratford roundabout.

"Should planning permission be granted, the operations that are expected will add vehicle exhaust fumes, light and noise pollution adjacent to Stratford Road's residential area,” said the spokesman.

The planning authority that will make the final decision is West Northamptonshire Council and hundreds of objections have been posted their planning portal, along with concerns raised by the Environment Agency and National Highways. The deadline for members of the public to comment is tomorrow (Friday).

Frontier Estates say vehicle access to the development will be from the A508 via a signalised T-junction, which will connect to a new spine road that will run through to the eastern end of the site.

And they say the large new country park will create a “mosaic of habitats” including wetland zones, ephemeral pools and channels, wet woodland scrub areas and grassland.

"A Riverside Walk will be incorporated alongside the Dogsmouth Brook which will include sculptured elements and seating. Timber jetties will be incorporated to allow pond dipping in areas of permanent water,” their document states.

The park will be bounded to the west by the Grand Union Canal and to the south east by the River Great Ouse. The north boundary will be the A5.

You can view Frontier Estates’ application here and leave your views on it here.

