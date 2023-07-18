Massive newly-extended Home Bargains store to open this month in Milton Keynes

The massively-extended Home Bargains stores in Bletchley is to reopen on July 29.

For months the Beacon Retail Park shop has been closed while builders knocked through to the empty Argos premises next door to double the floor space.

This week the final touches are being performed and shelves are being prepared in readiness for the re-opening. Some 50 new staff have been recruited for the site.

The huge new shop floor will give fans of the popular discount store an “even better shopping experience”, say company bosses.

There will be a large frozen and chilled food section and even an in-store bakery selling Home Bargains bread and cakes.

A spokesperson said: "Home Bargains is excited to announce the opening of our newly expanded store in Bletchley. Thanks to significant investment in our site, we have almost doubled the size of the original store and are set to open our doors at the end of July.

“Our valued customers can expect an even better shopping experience across our extensive food and non-food items. In addition to our increased chilled and frozen range, there will also be an exciting fresh range of food plus an in-store bakery.”

They added: “Of course, we'll still be offering our guaranteed ‘Top Brands at Bottom Prices’.