Massive old rectory with parking for at least 18 cars goes up for sale in popular Milton Keynes town

A huge old rectory building with parking for at least 18 cars has gone on the market in Woburn Sands for a cool £1,450,000.

The Grade II listed 19th century house has seven bedrooms and three bathrooms over more than 5,000 sq ft, but has most recently been used as offices.

However, there is development potential for residential use subject to planning permission, say the agents. Indeed, planning consent was once granted to convert it into five apartments, complete with a communal hall and residents’ gym in the cellar – but this has now lapsed.

The detached building offers a large area of gated parking. Inside, there is a sweeping staircase and an inner hall currently fitted with a reception desk, a kitchen with an adjoining store area with stairs down to the cellar and six office/meeting rooms on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are seven more offices plus a storeroom and a cloakroom

View our gallery of photos to find out more about the property, which is is being sol by Michael Graham of Woburn Sands and advertised on Rightmove.

