Massive pick-your-own pumpkin venue in Milton Keynes opens bookings ahead of Halloween

Bookings have opened for pre-Halloween fun at The Patch MK.

The family-run farm has more than half a million pumpkins and squash to choose from this year and there are 61 different varieties.

"This means there really will be something for everyone – white or warty, striped or speckled, turquoise or pink, mini or massive and, of course, orange!” said a spokesman.

The Patch MK opens next month but tickets can be booked now

The Patch MK, situated at Wicken, opens for the season next month and offers quite possibly the most diverse selection of any PYO in the UK.

But it also offers a multitude of fun activities and unique photo opportunities.

“You can relax on a chair inside the hand-crafted giant pumpkin, fly away on the witches broom, snap that selfie on the devils throne and capture your perfect autumn shot on the beautifully decorated American truck, to name just a few. The opportunities to capture those special moments are endless.

Visitors can enjoy high quality, locally sourced tasty treats alongside Luxury Hot Chocolate, Barista Coffee and Pumpkin Spiced Lattes.

There's fun to be had after dark at The Patch MK

Marshmallow toasting was introduced in 2022 and proved to be immensely popular, with visitors toasting giant marshmallows over fire pits.

The ever popular bale maze will be returning in 2023, along with the traversing wall, slide trailer, zombie knock down and barrel train.

The team at The Patch MK are also busy working on some new additions for everyone to enjoy this autumn and details will be released soon.

Face painting is available on selected dates throughout October, while Pumpkin Nights are returning for people who want to explore the pumpkin patch under the stars.

The bar will be open on these nights and there will be live music and hot food. Visitors can even try their hand at Axe Throwing if they wish.

Any pumpkins left over after Halloween are donated to The Felix Project, a London based charity that ensures no produce goes to waste. They are distributed to charities such as food banks, schools and refuges, to help feed those most in need.

The Patch MK has donated the equivalent of over 30,000 meals in fresh produce to date.