Massive police presence on Milton Keynes estate as residents told to stay indoors
Witnesses say a serious incident involving a small child and a dog has occurred
Residents in part of Netherfield have been ordered to stay indoors as a massive police operation is taking place.
There are around 10 police cars in Broadlands and heavily armed officers have been at the scene for more than an hour.
Witnesses say a child has been seriously injured and three ambulances have been in attendance.
One householder said: “Those of us who live in Broadlands been told not to leave our homes. Police told us it’s an incident involving a child and a dog but that’s all they’ve said.
" We just hope and pray the child is ok. There are so many police and blue lights about – it’s really worrying.”
The Citizen had asked Thames Valley police for an statement.
UPDATE – 7.50pm: Houses in part of Broadlands are being evacuated and police have warned residents they might hear a gunshot. It it believed they the dog cornered and will shoot it.