Massive police presence on Milton Keynes estate as residents told to stay indoors

Residents in part of Netherfield have been ordered to stay indoors as a massive police operation is taking place.

There are around 10 police cars in Broadlands and heavily armed officers have been at the scene for more than an hour.

Witnesses say a child has been seriously injured and three ambulances have been in attendance.

Police have told people on part of Netherfield to stay indoors

One householder said: “Those of us who live in Broadlands been told not to leave our homes. Police told us it’s an incident involving a child and a dog but that’s all they’ve said.

" We just hope and pray the child is ok. There are so many police and blue lights about – it’s really worrying.”

The Citizen had asked Thames Valley police for an statement.